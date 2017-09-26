A husband and wife in their 30s have been found dead in a suspected murder-suicide, police say.

Police were called by paramedics after a man's body was found at Linforth Drive, Streetly, just after midnight.

About 40 minutes later, a woman's body was found in Rednal, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said: "At this early stage it's understood the woman was murdered before the man took his own life in the garden of the Streetly address."

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Police have cordoned off the property in Streetly and the address in Cofton Park Close, Rednal, while inquiries continue.

Post-mortem examinations on the deceased will take place in due course, a force spokesman added.