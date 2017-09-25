Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police appealed for anyone who recognised a man in CCTV footage to contact them

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to talk to about a hit-and-run that left a mother in a critical condition.

The 29-year-old had her baby in a pram when they were struck by a car as they crossed the A34 Walsall Road, in Great Barr, at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.

West Midlands Police appealed for anyone who knew the man, filmed on a house's CCTV system, to get in touch.

The baby was kept in hospital as a precaution.

Read more news for Birmingham and the Black Country

The woman, Sharmaine, had gone out shopping to get some milk with her newborn son Riley when they were struck.

She remained in hospital in a critical condition on Monday following the incident near Beeches Road.

The driver of the car, a blue Mazda MPS Aero Sports with registration number DV07 MWN, ran off in the direction of Dyas Avenue.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police collision investigation unit, said: "If anyone can provide information about this vehicle and its use I would like to hear from them.

"I would also appeal directly to the driver to do the right thing; come forward and speak to us now."