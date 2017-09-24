Image copyright West Midlands Police/BBC Image caption Deepak Riat, 30, died when his car hit a double-decker bus

A 30-year-old man has died after the car he was driving was in collision with a double-decker bus.

West Midlands Police said it happened on Saturday just before 21:00 BST on Hamstead Road, near the junction with Amberley Green, Great Barr, Birmingham.

The force said the driver of the bus and three passengers received minor injuries.

A man who was a front seat passenger of the car, a white BMW, is in hospital with serious injuries.

The victim has been named as Deepak Riat. A family statement said of their "soldier, Dee...we will all love you for the rest of our lives."

The road was closed for a number of hours while investigations were carried out.

Image copyright Google Image caption The driver of the bus and three passengers received minor injuries

Sgt Alan Wood from the force's collision investigation unit said: "A number of witnesses were spoken to at the scene, and the vehicles have been recovered for further analysis.

"I would like to appeal for anyone who saw the collision take place to come forward if they have not done so already."