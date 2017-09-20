Image copyright PA Image caption Strike action began on 30 June in a row over job losses

Birmingham's bin strike has been suspended after the High Court granted an interim injunction against the council's bid to make workers redundant.

A trial will take place to determine if the council acted unlawfully in issuing redundancy notices.

Workers have been on strike since 30 June.

Union members asked the court to grant the order against the council's bid to lose staff and change working patterns.

The hearing on Wednesday centred on former council leader John Clancy's actions after he reneged on a deal to keep workers' jobs.

He quit last week amid widespread criticism of his U-turn.

Referring to Mr Clancy and his officers, Mr Justice Fraser said: "Neither party comes out of this sorry saga with any credit at all - I could use the words remarkable, extraordinary and more."

Conciliation service Acas said on 16 August the council had accepted the workers' case and restored the jobs of grade three workers, who are responsible for safety at the back of refuse vehicles.

But a council report said the deal struck by Unite and the council was unaffordable.

The Unite union claims restructuring plans threaten the jobs of more than 120 staff, while the council says plans will modernise the service and save £5m a year.