Birmingham & Black Country

Man arrested over Birmingham 'knife' incident

Birmingham New Street Image copyright Darryl Godden
Image caption Tasers were drawn but not used during the incident near Birmingham New Street station

A man has been arrested in Birmingham city centre after allegedly being seen with a knife.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers responded to a call regarding a "concern for welfare" near Birmingham New Street station.

The man was arrested for possession of a bladed article. He was later taken to hospital.

BTP said the incident is "believed to be drug related".

Tasers were drawn but were not used on the man, BTP added.