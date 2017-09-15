Image copyright Darryl Godden Image caption Tasers were drawn but not used during the incident near Birmingham New Street station

A man has been arrested in Birmingham city centre after allegedly being seen with a knife.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers responded to a call regarding a "concern for welfare" near Birmingham New Street station.

The man was arrested for possession of a bladed article. He was later taken to hospital.

BTP said the incident is "believed to be drug related".

Tasers were drawn but were not used on the man, BTP added.