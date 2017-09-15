Image copyright West Midlands Police/BBC Image caption Mekel Sterling, 36, was killed in a "drive-by" shooting, police said

A man shot dead in what police described as a "drive-by shooting" has been named as Mekel Sterling.

The 36-year-old's death has been described by West Midlands Police as a "shocking and cold-blooded killing".

The father-of-four was shot in Great Hampton Row, Hockley, Birmingham, on Wednesday and later died in hospital.

Police say they want to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious and are looking through CCTV footage.

In a statement released by police, Mr Sterling's family said: "Our son and brother was a lovely man and was loved by all. We will miss his beautiful soul and smile."

Image caption Police say they are working "non-stop" to find the killer

See more stories across Birmingham and the Black Country

Det Ch Insp Edward Foster said: "My team is working around the clock to trace who is responsible for this horrific murder.

"Mekel's family are understandably devastated by his death and we have specialist officers supporting them through this dreadful time."

Mr Sterling's death is the latest in a series of shootings in the city, with West Midlands Police recording 132 incidents of shots being fired since January.

The shooting happened the day before the force announced a two week firearms surrender.