Image copyright Google Image caption The 34-year-old man was shot in Great Hampton Row

A man has been shot dead in what police described as a "shocking and cold-blooded killing".

The 34-year-old was shot in Great Hampton Row, Hockley, Birmingham, on Wednesday evening. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A stretch of Great Hampton Row remained cordoned off on Thursday as investigations continue.

The man has been identified but is not being named at this stage. Any witnesses are asked to come forward.

Det Insp Harry Harrison said: "This is a shocking and cold-blooded killing which has cost a man his life. We are working non-stop to find those responsible.

"If there's anyone who was in the area at the time and who hasn't yet spoken to us, they need to get in touch now. Your call could make a huge difference."

Police are searching through CCTV footage in the area, and forensic experts are at the scene.