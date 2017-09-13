Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police tell Coventry man 'I'd shoot you if I had a gun'

A policeman has been filmed mocking the group Black Lives Matter and telling a man he'd "be the first one I'd shoot".

The West Midlands constable has been suspended from front-line duties pending an investigation.

Footage of the officer making the comments in Coventry has been circulated widely on social media.

"The officer has already expressed remorse and is very apologetic over his comments," Assistant Chief Constable Alex Murray said.

The video, filmed on 24 August inside a house, shows four officers speaking to a man who is sitting on a sofa, smoking a cigarette.

During the conversation, one officer, off camera, says: "What, you're going to go all Black Lives Matter on us now, are you?"

He continues: "You would be the first one I'd shoot if I had a gun, definitely."

'Not right'

Community campaigner Desmond Jaddoo said: "This is not the type of behaviour to be expected from our police officers who are there to protect and serve the communities of the West Midlands."

The force said it had received an official complaint and referred the matter to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Mr Murray added: "What was said was not right and the officer has been removed from front-line duties pending further assessment.

"We expect the highest standards of behaviour from all our officers and staff, and we will always take complaints from members of the public seriously."

Officers from West Midlands Police's Professional Standards Department are investigating.