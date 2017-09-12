Image caption The men had been held after getting off a flight from Istanbul, Turkey

Two men arrested at Birmingham Airport on suspicion of terror offences have been released without charge.

The UK nationals, aged 40 and 29, were held after getting off a flight from Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday.

The older man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

The other was held on suspicion of belonging to a proscribed organisation.

They were arrested by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

