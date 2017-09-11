Birmingham bin strike: John Clancy resigns as city council leader
- 11 September 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The leader of Birmingham City Council, John Clancy, has resigned, according to his Twitter account.
The resignation announcement also appears on his website.
It comes after he faced criticism of his handling of industrial action in Birmingham by refuse workers.
More follows.