Image copyright Google Image caption Broadway Plaza is home to a cinema, restaurants, a bowling alley and other entertainments

A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced after shots were fired at an entertainment complex.

Gunshots were fired at Broadway Plaza in Birmingham, a popular venue with a cinema and restaurants, just before midnight on 11 August.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon at Birmingham Crown Court.

He was given three years youth detention.

Police said the teenager was arrested after he was seen discarding something under a car as he ran from officers. A loaded handgun was later found.

Det Insp Richard Marsh from West Midlands Police said: "The sentence handed out by the judge today shows that even handling such a deadly weapon carries a considerable jail term and this should act as a deterrent to others."