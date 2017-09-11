Image caption The stabbings happened at a church on Rocky Lane in Aston

Three men stabbed during a morning service are recovering well, their church has said.

Karl George, Adam Brooks and Jorge George were all injured during the incident at New Jerusalem Apostolic Church in Aston, Birmingham, on Sunday.

John Delahaye, 47, from Aston, has been charged with two counts of wounding and being in possession of a carving and kitchen knife.

He has been remanded in custody.

Mr Delahaye, of Ettington Road, will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 9 October.

Image copyright PA Image caption The church said the stabbings would not distract them from community work

Police were called to the church on Rocky Lane on Sunday morning.

All three victims were taken to hospital. Two were released after receiving treatment for their injuries.

In a statement, the church said the incident would not distract it from its community work and it was continuing to cooperate with the police investigation.