Birmingham wins 2022 Commonwealth Games bid backing

From the section

Image copyright Craig Holmes Image caption Basketball would be played in Victoria Square under Birmingham's proposals

Birmingham has won the race to be named Great Britain's candidate to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the BBC understands.

Commonwealth Federation judges picked Birmingham ahead of rival Liverpool after visiting both cities last month.

Birmingham is due to go head-to-head with cities in Australia, Canada and Malaysia to be named host.

Liverpool and Birmingham made bids for the Games after Durban, South Africa, was stripped of the event.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson tweeted: "Liverpool has lost its bid to host Commonwealth Games 2022 thanks to my team #proud.

"Congratulations and good luck Birmingham - wish you well."

Birmingham's Alexander Stadium will be upgraded into a 40,000 seat arena if the bid to host the Games is successful.

The Genting Arena would host badminton and Arena Birmingham artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. Both have a 9,000 capacity.

Symphony Hall would have weightlifting and para-powerlifting. Three halls at the NEC would also be used.