Image copyright Police handout Image caption Ryan Passey died in hospital after being stabbed in Chicago's

A 19-year-old is to face trial after he denied fatally stabbing a man in a nightclub.

Ryan Passey suffered chest wounds and died in hospital after being attacked in Chicago's in Stourbridge, West Midlands, on 6 August.

Kobe Murray, from Dudley, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court earlier where pleaded not guilty to murder. He is due on trial at the court on 24 January.

The nightclub's licence has since been temporarily suspended.

