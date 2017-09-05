Lucky escape as car falls down 40ft Stourbridge embankment

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The man's injuries were said to be "remarkably minor"

A man somehow avoided serious injury after his car went backwards down a 40ft (12m) embankment and turned over.

His injuries were said to be "remarkably minor" after he climbed out of the car's sun roof.

The crash happened at Ounty John Lane in Stourbridge, West Midlands, on Monday evening.

Unable to climb the slope after the fall, the elderly man had to be lifted up the embankment on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption Fire fighters set up a rope line to lift the man up the slope

A spokesman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said services "found a car that had gone backwards down the steep slope and had turned over onto the passenger side."

He said the man "was complaining of shoulder and back pain, but the injuries were remarkably minor considering where his car had ended up."