Sainsbury's Blackheath fire: Boy jailed for admitting explosive charges

Image copyright Aaqib Farooq Image caption The incident at the store in Halesowen Street led to police searching the area

A 16-year-old boy has been jailed after a fire in a Sainsbury's toilets led to the store being evacuated.

Armed police were sent to the store in Blackheath, West Midlands, in May after reports of an explosion and a man running from store with a knife.

The incident occurred amid heightened security levels, five days after the Manchester Arena attack.

The boy was jailed for four years and four months after already admitting explosive charges and having a knife.

Police searched the area around the store, closed several roads and deployed the force helicopter at the time of incident on 29 May, but said it was not thought to be terror related.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, the boy - 15 at the time - was jailed for committing acts likely to cause an explosion that were likely to endanger life or property, and making an explosive substance under suspicious circumstances.