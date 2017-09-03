Prison Service respond to HMP Birmingham 'incident'
- 3 September 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
Authorities are responding to an incident involving a "small number of prisoners" at HMP Birmingham.
The Prison Service confirmed the incident is confined to one wing and does not pose a threat to the public.
The prison, operated by G4S, was the scene of 12 hours of disorder in December 2016, which required riot teams to be deployed.
A G4S spokesman said it was working with the Prison Service "to bring the incident to a safe conclusion".