Man burned in Coventry garage fire

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption A man suffered burns in the blaze

A man has been burned in a fire at a garage.

The large blaze erupted at MOT Centre Services on Stoney Stanton Road, Coventry, at about 09:40 BST.

At its height, six engines and 30 firefighters attended, with a short section of road outside the building opposite Foleshill police station closed to traffic.

West Midlands Fire Service said the man's injuries were minor.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption A road was closed to allow crews to tackle the fire