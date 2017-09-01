Niron Parker-Lee charged over Mansoor Mahmood death
- 1 September 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old who was fatally stabbed outside a takeaway.
Mansoor Mahmood was stabbed in the stomach outside Dixi Chicken on Brierley Hill High Street in October 2016. He later died in hospital from his injuries.
Niron Parker-Lee, of no fixed address, was arrested in Northfield on Thursday on suspicion of murder.
He will appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Saturday.