Niron Parker-Lee charged over Mansoor Mahmood death

Mansoor Mahmood Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption Mansoor Mahmood died from a stab wound

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old who was fatally stabbed outside a takeaway.

Mansoor Mahmood was stabbed in the stomach outside Dixi Chicken on Brierley Hill High Street in October 2016. He later died in hospital from his injuries.

Niron Parker-Lee, of no fixed address, was arrested in Northfield on Thursday on suspicion of murder.

He will appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Saturday.

