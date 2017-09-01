Boy, 11, dies after being hit by lorry in Oldbury

Image copyright Google Image caption Police say they are keen to hear from witnesses who saw the accident at Birchley Island

An 11-year-old boy has died after being hit by a lorry on a busy roundabout in the West Midlands, police have said.

West Midlands Police said they were called to the scene at Birchley Island, off Wolverhampton Road in Oldbury, at around 22:00 BST on Thursday.

They said the boy had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was shut for more than seven hours.

They added the driver of the lorry was helping them with their inquiries.

'Very busy junction'

Det Sgt Paul Hughes said: "A young boy has tragically lost his life and we are trying to establish the circumstances of what happened last night.

"This is a very busy junction and we are keen to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision - or saw the boy, who was with a friend, just beforehand."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said "nothing could be done" to save the boy.

"A second boy was assessed at the scene before being left in the care of his parents," a spokesman added.