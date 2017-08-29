Taxi driver killed in Birmingham hit-and-run

Image caption The taxi driver's vehicle had been parked in City Road

A taxi driver has been killed in what is thought to be a hit-and-run.

The 47-year-old man was standing next to his car in Birmingham in the early hours when he was struck by a car which did not then stop. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

His car had been parked in City Road, Edgbaston. The taxi driver's family is being supported by police.

Police said they were keeping an open mind as to what might have happened and urged any witnesses to contact them.

