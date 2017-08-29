Banned driver jailed for 115mph Birmingham pursuit

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Farooq crashed into an island before hitting a car a garage and being arrested

A banned driver has been jailed after a high-speed pursuit, at speeds of up to 115mph, before crashing.

Kamar Farooq, from Aston, Birmingham, sped away from officers in a BMW M3 after they tried to stop him in the city last September.

He drove through part of Solihull with police in pursuit recording him reaching 115mph in 30mph zones.

Farooq, 30, denied dangerous driving and driving while banned, but was jailed for two and a half years.

The pursuit ended when he crashed into a traffic island and careered into a car at a petrol station in Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, West Midlands Police said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police said it was "reckless driving by someone who should not have been behind the wheel"

Farooq, from Aston Lane, then jumped into the back seat of the car, alongside two other men, and claimed to have been a passenger.

Police said CCTV footage from earlier in the evening showed clothes worn by the driver matched that of Farooq.

PC Robert Lattimer said it was "reckless driving by someone who should not have been behind the wheel".

"This was a high-performance vehicle and the outcome could have been much worse. He now faces a long time behind bars rather than behind the wheel of a car," he said.

Farooq was also banned from driving for 10 years, at Birmingham Crown Court.