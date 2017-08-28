Gun fired at Birmingham house in midday shooting

Image caption Police cordoned off the house for forensic examinations

A gunshot has been fired through the front door of a house in Birmingham in the middle of the day.

The occupants of the property on Spring Road, Tyseley, heard a loud bang at about 12:40 BST.

They discovered a hole in the front door "consistent with a gunshot", West Midlands Police said.

No-one was hurt in the incident. Officers are hunting the occupants of a dark-coloured car seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police say they are speaking to neighbours, watching CCTV footage and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.