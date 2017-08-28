Birmingham & Black Country

Man accused of Birmingham city centre knife threat

Corporation Street, Birmingham Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was arrested in Corporation Street at about 15.15 BST on Friday

A man is to appear in court accused of threatening someone with a knife in Birmingham city centre.

The 27-year-old from Middlesbrough was arrested in Corporation Street on Friday afternoon after several people called 999, police said.

He will appear before Birmingham magistrates charged with threatening a person with a bladed weapon.

He will also appear on charges of affray and being in possession of a bladed weapon.

Sgt Tom Lyons, from West Midlands Police, said: "No-one was hurt and we are treating this as an isolated incident."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites