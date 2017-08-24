NHS nurse jailed for supplying drugs and theft

Image copyright PA Image caption Sarah Papachristophorou took the drugs from her workplace, described as "a gross breach of ethics"

An NHS hospital nurse who supplied a man with prescription drugs taken from her workplace has been jailed for what a judge called "despicable" crimes.

Sarah Papachristophorou admitted supplying substances to the victim, 77, and stealing up to £1,000 from him.

The 47-year-old, who worked as a nurse for more than 20 years, was sacked from her job at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital following the allegations.

She was caught when the victim's relatives set up a secret camera.

CCTV showing her taking cash was played at her Birmingham Crown Court sentencing.

The former health worker had also pleaded guilty to supplying the man, who was a family friend, with zopiclone, tramadol and diazepam.

Image copyright Google Image caption The nurse was sacked from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in May

She had taken the class C drugs from her work, which the sentencing judge described as "a gross breach of ethics".

Papachristophorou's barrister Daniel Church asked for a suspended jail term, adding the former nurse, of Four Oaks, Sutton Coldfield, had shown genuine remorse.

But Judge Philip Parker QC said the aggravating features of the case were "odious and despicable" and jailed the married mother of two for 12 months.

A spokesman for the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said Papachristophorou no longer worked for the organisation, having been dismissed on 10 May.