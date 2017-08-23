Birmingham City Council boss's daughter cleared of fraud

Image copyright Other Image caption Anna Clancy had denied fraud by false representation

An employee accused of using a company credit card to order make-up, fake tan and other items worth over £4,500 has been cleared of fraud.

Anna Clancy, daughter of Birmingham City Council leader John Clancy, denied using the card to order items for herself from Amazon.

She was found not guilty of fraud by false representation by magistrates.

She "genuinely believed" money was coming from her card not the company one, Birmingham magistrates said.

The magistrates were told Miss Clancy, 28, of Wheats Avenue, Harborne, was employed by OWB in Digbeth, between July 2014 and March 2015 as an admin assistant and had set up a work Amazon account which was used to buy goods for the company.

Colin Charvill, prosecuting, had alleged she used the credit card to purchase goods for herself, even after she had left the company.



Miss Clancy said she wanted to use the Prime feature and had added her personal bank details to the account which were set as the default payment.

She continued to use the app to order personal items, assuming the money was coming directly out of her bank, she said.

Genuine mistake

Mrs Harjit Rashoda-Chauhan, defending, said that while it was accepted that three of the unauthorised transactions to the value of £58 were made by Miss Clancy, those had been a "genuine mistake".

Delivering the magistrates' verdict, Mrs Leslie Ford said other than the three transactions, they could not be satisfied the other transactions related to Miss Clancy.

Mrs Ford added magistrates found Miss Clancy "genuinely believed" money was coming from her own card and "did not know it was coming from the company account".