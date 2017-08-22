Birmingham school boy lunch allergy death 'unlikely'

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mohammad Ismaeel Ashraf was known by his middle name and died in March

A boy who died after eating lunch at school suffered an allergic reaction, but it is not possible to determine what caused it, an inquest has heard.

Nine-year-old Mohammad Ismaeel Ashraf ate fish fingers and developed symptoms similar to an allergic reaction before his death in March.

On Tuesday three medical experts told an inquest in Birmingham "anaphylaxis" was the most likely cause of death.

They said it was "unlikely" he died as a result of his lunch though.

The hearing was told the contents of Ismaeel's stomach did not reveal any foods to which he was allergic and the experts noted he had "vomited violently" prior to his death.

The experts agreed it was also unlikely the nine-year-old pupil at Al-Hijrah School in Bordesley Green had been allergic to fish.

Image copyright Google Image caption A spokesman for Al-Hijrah School in Bordesley Green said notes it kept indicated the boy had an allergy to fish

The experts were also questioned about Ismaeel's treatment before paramedics arrived at the school.

Jurors at Birmingham Coroner's Court heard a delay in administering an EpiPen may have "contributed" to his death.

Dr Robin Tall, consultant paediatrician at Birmingham Children's Hospital, said: "It (the adrenaline) was given later than it should have been. It is not negligible".

The court was told that on the balance of probabilities "it did contribute" to Ismaeel's death.

The coroner asked Dr Tall and his colleagues, Home Office pathologist Dr Nicholas Hunt, and consultant paediatric pathologist Tamas Marton, if the delay had "caused" the death.

All three agreed it was not a "cause".

However, the court was told the injection of adrenaline is more effective the earlier it is given.

The hearing continues.