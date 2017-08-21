Wolverhampton attacker 'released without medical notes'

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Melvin James is understood to have turned the knife on himself

A man who killed his sister and attacked his mother before turning a knife on himself had been discharged from hospital with no medical notes, his brother said.

Leon James was speaking at an inquest into the deaths of Melvin and Ann-Marie James, who was fatally stabbed at the family flat in Wolverhampton.

Melvin James had been in hospital in Scotland before the attack.

Leon James said he received no details about his brother's condition.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ann-Marie James suffered a stab wound to the chest in the attack

Leon James told the inquest in Oldbury his older brother had been sectioned at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital for displaying psychotic paranoid behaviour.

The 36-year-old was later discharged and Leon James drove to the hospital to bring him back to live at his mother Joyce James' flat. He said he was not given any notes as to his brother's condition and was told to register him with a GP when he arrived home.

On 8 March Melvin James attacked his mother and sister and Mrs James managed to ring police.

Ann-Marie, 33, died of her injuries and her 59-year-old mother had to have surgery for abdomen wounds.

Earlier the inquest had been shown footage from a police officer's body camera when he was called to the scene in Leasowes Drive, Merry Hill on 8 March.

It shows them entering the flat and shouting at Melvin James to drop the knife. Mr James is later shown lying in a corridor.

Image caption Police entered the flats in Leasowes Drive and shouted at Melvin James to drop the knife

The inquest has also heard from armed police officers who described restraining Mr James after forcing open the door of the flat.

A Taser had been used twice through a small hole made in the door as he was still holding a knife.

Mr James had severe abdominal injuries and first aid was applied before paramedics arrived.

The inquest continues.