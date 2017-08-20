Baby born size of mum's hand fronts £2m hospital appeal

Image copyright Birmingham Children's Hospital Image caption Arlo Watson was born at 25 weeks

A baby who was the size of his mother's hand when he was born is the face of a £2m charity appeal launched for critical care ambulances.

Arlo Watson, from Broseley, Shropshire, was born at 25 weeks weighing 1.6lb.

The eight-month-old fronts Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity's new Critical Journeys Appeal to kit out the four vehicles.

His mother Laura said Arlo "wouldn't be here" were it not for the care of paramedics and doctors.

Image caption Arlo was the size of his mother's hand when he was born

The appeal will raise money to kit out four critical care ambulances with the latest, life-saving medical equipment for the Kids Intensive Care and Decision Support (KIDS) Service and Neonatal Transfer Service (NTS), hosted at the hospital.

The service moves over 2,000 seriously ill babies and children from one hospital to another in the West Midlands each year.

Image copyright Birmingham Children's Hospital Image caption Arlo has been transferred eight times by the team since he was born

Since his birth, Arlo has been transferred eight times by the team.

His mother Laura said: "Arlo's situation has at times been critical and has involved multiple transfers from one hospital to another in the West Midlands."

Image copyright Birmingham Children's Hospital Image caption Arlo and his parents Laura and Sammy helped launch the appeal with Dr Alex Philpott

"Arlo simply wouldn't be here without the KIDS/NTS service," she added.

"I cannot put into words what they mean to us, but we will be grateful to them for the rest of our lives."

Kitting out the fleet will remove the need to share equipment between ambulances, with the service able to respond to simultaneous demands and increase response time, the hospital said.