Teenage boy dies after swim in Edgbaston Reservoir

Image caption The teenager had been swimming in Edgbaston Reservoir

A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulties swimming in a Birmingham reservoir.

The 13-year-old was with friends when he swam in Edgbaston Reservoir on Wednesday afternoon.

People at the scene managed to rescue the boy from the water and tried with emergency crews to revive him, but he was later confirmed dead at hospital.

Police are supporting the teenager's family and his death has been referred to the Birmingham coroner.

Firefighters were called to the reservoir at 15:42 BST and found the boy had been pulled from the water.

Station commander Simon Woodward, from West Midlands Fire Service, said his death served as a "tragic reminder" of the dangers of swimming in open water.

"We commend the actions of those who tried to save him but would urge people to call 999 as soon as possible in such circumstances, to avoid putting themselves in danger," he said.

'Being given CPR'

"Drowning is one of the most common causes of death for people under 16 in the summer months.

"Many misjudge how well they can swim, often unaware of how cold the water can be and what this does to their stamina and strength."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "When ambulance staff arrived, they found a teenage boy who had been pulled from the reservoir and was being given CPR.

"Ambulance staff took over resuscitation efforts on scene before the teen was taken by land ambulance on blue lights to Birmingham Children's Hospital."