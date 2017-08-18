M6 motorway in Birmingham closed after serious crash

Image caption Traffic building on the M6 shortly after the crash

The M6 motorway is fully closed near Birmingham after a serious crash.

It is shut in both directions between junction five, for Castle Bromwich, and junction six, for Spaghetti Junction, Highways England said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of a crash between a lorry and van on the southbound carriageway near junction six at 09:13 BST.

Spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said crews were treating two patients.

An air ambulance was also sent to the scene of the crash.

Drivers are warned of long delays and a diversion is in place.

Highways England tweeted details of diversions that have been put in place.

BBC journalist Victoria Norris was among those stuck in the traffic.

"I'm near junction five and they are bringing us off at junction five northbound. Nothing is moving," she said.

"I can see highways vehicles and police cars that are going on to the motorway where it is shut. It [looks like] it's going to be shut for some time."