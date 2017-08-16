Birmingham & Black Country

Murder inquiry after man dies from head injuries in Birmingham

Essex Street (generic image) Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption Phillip Leonard was found unconscious in Essex Street, Birmingham

Police have started a murder investigation after a man found with serious head injuries died.

Phillip Leonard, 34, from Ireland, was found unconscious in Essex Street, Birmingham, early on 28 July.

He was taken to hospital but died on Monday. A forensic post mortem revealed he died as a result of his head injuries, West Midlands Police said.

It said a man aged 26 from Ireland was charged with wounding last month and was currently remanded in custody.

Read more for Birmingham and the Black Country

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites