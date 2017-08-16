Birmingham bin strike called off

Image caption Refuse workers have been striking since 30 June, leading to a backlog of bin collections

A long-running bin strike in Birmingham has been called off, it has been announced.

Conciliation service Acas said the action was suspended amid negotiations between Unite and the city council to bring the seven-week strike to an end.

The city council agreed certain posts would not be made redundant and Acas said bin collections could now resume.

Union officials said in return they would recommend staff considered accepting rota changes.

A statement said the council and Unite had made sufficient progress in their talks for the industrial action to be paused.

Why did the workers go on strike?

Image copyright @outinbrum Image caption Some residents in Northfield Road, Harborne, celebrated their rubbish bags' "50th birthday" earlier this week to mark 50 days since the bins had last been collected

The statement said both parties would continue to discuss how the bin collection service could be improved and what savings could be made.

It also said Unite had also agreed in principle to recommend their members accept work pattern changes, including considering a five-day working week instead of the current four days.