Taylor Wimpey apology over driveway not big enough for car

Image copyright Paul Jones Image caption Paul Jones said the driveway is more like a walkway

A couple who cannot get in or out of their car because their drive is so narrow say they are still waiting for developers to do something six months after moving in.

Paul Jones and his partner moved to the Fore Meadows estate in Great Barr, West Midlands, in February.

But they soon found their 89in-wide (226cm) drive stops them from being able to open their car doors.

Taylor Wimpey said it was working with the couple to resolve any issues.

"We apologise for any inconvenience which may have been caused, and hope to come to a mutually agreeable conclusion at the soonest possibility," a spokesman said.

More updates on this story

Image copyright Paul Jones

Mr Jones said he had seen the drive before moving in and thought it might be quite tight, but it was always filled with skips and builders' equipment and it looked similar to others on the estate.

"But when we first came here... and the skips were gone... we were like 'oh, the driveway is a bit pointless and more like a walkway'," he said.

"I've measured it and it's 89in and if you take off 3in [for] the electrical box, as I have to make sure I don't take my wing mirror off."

He said he was fed up with the slow response from developer Taylor Wimpey, which he has repeatedly contacted.

Mr Jones said discussions have been had with the developer about removing a side wall and levelling the ground to resolve the issue but nothing has been confirmed.