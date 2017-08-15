Man in court after body driven to police station

From the section

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Sukhwinder Singh was arrested after the body was found on Thursday

A man has appeared in court after a body was found in the front passenger seat of a car outside a police station.

Harish Kumar's body was found in a BMW parked outside West Bromwich police station on Thursday morning.

Police said they are awaiting results from a post mortem examination to establish how Mr Kumar died.

Sukhwinder Singh, 40, of MacDonald Close Tividale is charged with murder and appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance on 9 October.