Birmingham City Council boss's daughter accused of fraud

Image copyright Other

A "thoroughly dishonest" employee used a company credit card to order make-up, fake tan and other beauty products worth over £4,500, a court heard.

Anna Clancy, daughter of Birmingham City Council leader John Clancy, is accused of using the card to order items for herself from Amazon.

She allegedly made 150 fraudulent transactions between August 2014 and October 2015.

Miss Clancy, 28, of Birmingham, denies fraud by false representation.

Colin Charvill, prosecuting, told the court Miss Clancy, of Wheats Avenue, Harborne was employed by OWB in Digbeth, between July 2014 and March 2015 as an admin assistant.

More from Birmingham and Black Country

He said in her role she was authorised to order items that were required by the company, such as items of stationary.

"The Crown says that she went beyond that authorisation to use the credit card to purchase goods for herself," he said.

He added said goods were ordered up until October 2015 - six months after she had left the firm.

Excessive transactions

"The Crown says that her actions were thoroughly dishonest and discovered when the company's bookkeeper took an audit of the accounts and found a number of unauthorised transactions through the company Amazon."

He said she had also had a number of Amazon accounts, with email addresses unrelated to the company but which had the company's credit card registered on them.

"There's no reason at all why this defendant should have the company credit card registered on a personal Amazon account," he said.

Once she stopped working for the company, "the delivery address was changed from the company address to her personal address", he said.

Company director Shari Bryan said Miss Clancy was "absolutely not" authorised to use the card to make purchases for herself.

She said the alarm was raised when the company bookkeeper suggested there had been an excessive number of transactions.

It was discovered there were hundreds of items ordered that did not tally with those used by the company, including make-up, fake fan and nail polish.

The value of the unauthorised goods was £4,612, she said.

The trial continues.