Darren Hammond accused of murdering his mother Beryl

A man has been charged with murdering his 81-year-old mother.

Beryl Hammond was found dead at her home in Sutton Coldfield on Saturday when officers conducted a "safe and well check", West Midlands Police said.

Ms Hammond had apparently not been seen for some time. Her cause of death is not yet known.

Her 41-year-old son, from Ebrook Road in Sutton Coldfield, is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court in connection with her death later.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"Although formal identification is yet to take place we are confident the deceased is Beryl Hammond who lived at the address in Ebrook Road where her body was discovered.

"I am seeking witnesses to Beryl's last known movements and also those of her son, Darren Hammond, to help us understand more about the circumstances of her death.

"I would like to hear from anyone who had contact with, or saw, Beryl or Darren in recent months, even if you do not believe the contact to have been significant."