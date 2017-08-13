Body of woman, 81, found in Sutton Coldfield home
- 13 August 2017
Birmingham & Black Country
The body of an 81-year-old woman who "had not been seen for some time" has been found at a house in Sutton Coldfield.
She was found by officers making a "safe and well check" at a property in Ebrook Road on Saturday afternoon, West Midlands Police said.
A man, 41, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The force is not looking for anyone else.
A post-mortem examination are due to take place later.