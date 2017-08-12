Teenager arrested after shots fired in Birmingham

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Broadway Plaza in Ladywood

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after gunshots were fired in Birmingham.

Police were called to Broadway Plaza, Ladywood, just before midnight on Friday after members of the public reported hearing gunshots.

The teenager was arrested after a loaded handgun was discarded under a car during a police chase.

He remains in custody on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Det Insp Jackie Nicholson from West Midlands Police said: "No-one has been injured and we do not believe that the shots were targeted at anyone."