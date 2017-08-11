Man charged with murdering Sajid Hussain in Moseley

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sajid Hussain was described as a "devoted dad to his daughter"

A man has been charged with the murder of a father stabbed in Birmingham.

Sajid Hussain, 40, was hurt on Sunday in Tenby Road, Moseley, where he lived with his family. He died a short time later from stab wounds.

Haroon Rafiq, 23, of Moseley, is due at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later over the stabbing.

Mr Hussain's family has paid tribute, describing him as a "devoted dad to his daughter". They said the death had left the family "shattered".

Image caption Police cordoned off the scene following the stabbing

In a tribute released by West Midlands Police, the family added: "There are no words that express our pain right now. He is deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

"We ask all family, friends, local community and the public to keep Sajid in their prayers.

"Please share any information anyone may have, so that justice is served."

Det Insp Paul Joyce said: "Even though we have charged a man, our investigation is very much ongoing and I would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed this brutal attack."