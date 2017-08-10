Stourbridge nightclub death: Kobe Murray in court

From the section

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Ryan Passey was stabbed during a night out in Stourbridge

A 19-year-old has appeared in court accused of murdering a man in a nightclub.

Ryan Passey, 24, was stabbed in the chest and died in hospital after being attacked in Chicago's in Stourbridge, West Midlands, on Sunday.

Kobe Murray, from Dudley, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court via video-link on Thursday and is due to re-appear for a plea hearing on 5 September.

The nightclub's licence has since been temporarily suspended.

Dudley Council cabinet member Karen Shakespeare said: "Following the incident, the police requested the council carry out an interim review of the licence.

"The committee met on Wednesday and the licence has been suspended pending a formal review on 24 August."

A provisional trial date for Mr Murray, from The Broadway, was set for 24 January next year.