Murder arrest after man stabbed in Birmingham

Police cordoned off the scene following the stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Birmingham.

Sajid Hussain, 40, was stabbed in Tenby Road, Moseley, where he lived with his family on Sunday evening. He died a short time later in hospital.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from stab wounds, West Midlands Police said.

A 23-year-old Birmingham man was arrested at his home address on Wednesday evening.

Det Insp Paul Joyce said: "Even though we have arrested a suspect, our investigation is very much ongoing and I would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed this brutal attack.

"The victim's family members have been fully updated and are being supported as they try to come to terms with their loss."