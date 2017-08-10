Couple in Oldbury murder-suicide named by police

Image copyright @snapperSK Image caption Police were alerted by a neighbour on Saturday afternoon

A couple who died in an apparent murder-suicide in the West Midlands have been named by police.

Paul and Rikki Lander were found dead at their home on Pel Cresent, Oldbury, with their three children inside on Saturday afternoon.

Their bodies were found by police after a neighbour raised the alarm when they heard the children crying.

It is believed Mr Lander murdered his wife before killing himself, police said.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Lander, 30, died as a result asphyxiation, consistent with hanging.

West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination for his 26-year-old wife was inconclusive and further tests were required to establish a cause of death

Police had previously said it was understood Mrs Lander was violently attacked before her husband took his own life.

'Infectious smile'

In a tribute, Rikki's mother Sharon Cobain described her as the "perfect daughter and my best friend".

"She was born to be a mom and was the best there is," she said.

"She could light up a room with her infectious smile. She loved to dance and sing especially with the children. We are lost for words."

Det Insp Jim Munro confirmed the force was treating the deaths as a murder-suicide investigation and police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the inquiry.

"The three children, who were present at the address when officers made the discovery, are being looked after by loved ones and will receive specialist support," he added.