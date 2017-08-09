Porsche collides with van and hits nursery in Quinton

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Image caption No children at the nursery were hurt in the crash

A Porsche collided with a van, then struck a bollard and crashed into a nursery entrance, moments after the care centre's owner had gone inside.

The car lost control on Hagley Road West in Birmingham and ended up hitting Happy Days Nursery at about 10:30 BST.

Owner Nicola Cotton said she had just walked in through the front gate before the luxury car hit. Children were inside at the time but none were hurt.

The van driver went to hospital and the Porsche driver refused hospital care.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service

The 22-year-old was out of his Porsche Cayenne when paramedics arrived and although complaining of chest pain and a cut on his hand, he did not want further treatment, ambulance crews said.

The 63-year-old van driver, who was inside the vehicle at the time, suffered pain on his left side and in his ribs and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The nursery had been open since 07:30.