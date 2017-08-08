Man held over Greggs machete robberies in Birmingham

Image copyright PA Image caption Five branches of the bakery were targeted across Birmingham

A machete-wielding robber raided five Greggs bakeries, threatening staff and stealing cash, police say.

The robber wrapped the weapon in a plastic bag and targeted the Birmingham shops as they opened.

Branches in Ward End, Weoley Castle, Druids Heath, Acocks Green and Erdington were raided between February and July.

A 40-year-old man from Sparkbrook has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, West Midlands Police said.

Det Con Laura Halpin said: "We've linked at least five robberies at Greggs shops where an offender has struck at opening time and threatened staff with a machete wrapped in a plastic bag before making off with cash.

"No-one was hurt but clearly these were traumatic incidents for the staff who were faced with an armed man and threatened with violence."

A machete was recovered during Tuesday morning's raid in Sparkbrook, she added.