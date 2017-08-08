Stourbridge nightclub murder: Man in court

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Ryan Passey was stabbed during a night out in Stourbridge

A 19-year-old has appeared in court accused of murder after a man was stabbed in a nightclub.

Ryan Passey, 24, died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest inside Chicago's in Stourbridge at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.

Kobe Murray, from The Broadway in Dudley, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier.

He was remanded in custody to appear at crown court on Thursday. Two others arrested over the death were released.

Mr Passey, from Brierley Hill, was a former player at Stourbridge FC.

Detectives have repeated their appeal for any witnesses who have not yet come forward to get in touch.