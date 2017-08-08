M42 Solihull junction works costing £282m announced

Image copyright Google Image caption Improvement works are expected to take three years

Congestion-busting improvements to an M42 junction costing £282m have been announced.

A new junction and a 1.5 mile dual carriageway link road will be constructed to ease traffic flow at junction 6, which serves Birmingham Airport and the NEC.

Highways England expect to spend three years modifying the junction near Solihull between 2020 and 2023.

Some residents have concerns but bosses say works will boost economic growth.

Following a seven-week consultation with local residents and businesses, it was decided to create a new 1.5 mile dual carriageway link road west of Bickenhill and a new junction north of Solihull Road.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption A 2.4km dual carriageway will be constructed to the west of Bickenhill

Plans are also being made to improve traffic flow at the roundabout by providing dedicated left turn links between the M42 and A45 at the NEC.

Highways England said 64% of people who responded to the consultation supported this plan, including 60% of residents.

Senior project manager at Highways England, Jonathan Pizzey, said: "This is a vital scheme which will support economic growth in the area and beyond.

"It will also improve access to HS2, the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham Airport and future developments."

'Madness'

A local resident, who did not wish to be named, told BBC WM plans "make me feel like moving".

She lives in Catherine de Barnes, a village south of junction 6.

She said: "I'm very disappointed in it. Catherine de Barnes is very old and the traffic along Hampton Lane is so busy now. So if it's going to have roadworks as well, people will be taking shortcuts."