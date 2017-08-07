Murder probe after man stabbed to death in Moseley
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Birmingham.
Officers were called to Tenby Road, Moseley, at just after 10:50 BST on Sunday, where a 40-year-old man was found injured.
He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.
The scene remains cordoned off while forensic investigations are carried out.
See more stories from across Birmingham and the Black Country here