Man, 24, dies after Stourbridge nightclub stabbing

Image copyright Darren Strafford Image caption A cordon is in place around the nightclub in Stourbridge

A 24-year-old man has died after being stabbed at a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

West Midlands Police were called to Chicago's bar in Stourbridge, West Midlands, just before 01:00 BST.

The force said the man had suffered a chest wound and was taken to hospital where he died.

Det Ch Insp Edward Foster said no arrests had yet been made. He added: "I am appealing for anyone with information to call me."

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed in Chicago's at about 01:00 BST

The force said their investigations were ongoing and a police cordon remains in place around the Rye Market in the town centre.

A statement from the nightclub said: "We're devastated by the events of last night, when a customer tragically lost their life and would like to extend our sincere condolences to family and friends at this very sad time.

"We're co-operating fully with the police investigation."