Man, 24, dies after Stourbridge nightclub stabbing
A 24-year-old man has died after being stabbed at a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.
West Midlands Police were called to Chicago's bar in Stourbridge, West Midlands, just before 01:00 BST.
The force said the man had suffered a chest wound and was taken to hospital where he died.
Det Ch Insp Edward Foster said no arrests had yet been made. He added: "I am appealing for anyone with information to call me."
The force said their investigations were ongoing and a police cordon remains in place around the Rye Market in the town centre.
A statement from the nightclub said: "We're devastated by the events of last night, when a customer tragically lost their life and would like to extend our sincere condolences to family and friends at this very sad time.
"We're co-operating fully with the police investigation."