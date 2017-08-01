Lamborghini damaged in Birmingham crash

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The supercar ended up damaged and next to wheelie bins

A Lamborghini was left damaged after a crash in the West Midlands, the fire service said.

Fire crews from Ward End attended the scene in Garrison Lane, Birmingham, at about 13:20 BST on Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a sports car was in collision with another car and then hit a lamppost.

A spokesman said the 25-year-old driver hurt his nose but refused hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene.