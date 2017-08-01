Lamborghini damaged in Birmingham crash
- 1 August 2017
A Lamborghini was left damaged after a crash in the West Midlands, the fire service said.
Fire crews from Ward End attended the scene in Garrison Lane, Birmingham, at about 13:20 BST on Monday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said a sports car was in collision with another car and then hit a lamppost.
A spokesman said the 25-year-old driver hurt his nose but refused hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene.
Red watch yesterday dealing with an RTC..! Kill your speed! Not each other! Should hired high performance vehicles have mandatory dash cams? pic.twitter.com/bRpKyXvFgQ— Ward End Fire (@WardEndFire) August 1, 2017
